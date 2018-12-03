Banbury fail to build on first success

Banbury lost 3-1 in Saturday’s South Clubs Women’s Hockey League fixture at High Wycombe.

Banbury were looking to build on their first victory of the campaign in Saturday’s division three fixture but came up short.

After positive movement up the pitch from Banbury, Wycombe won the ball and came back with a strong counter attack which resulted in the opener for Jane Clarke. Despite the early setback, Banbury began building the game from the back with Becca Atkins and Bex Perkin working together to move the ball out to the wings. That allowed Fran Bucher and Maddy Hunt to use their speed and move the ball quickly up to the forwards.

The equaliser arrived when Roberts received the ball and beat Wycombe’s defenders, running the ball along the back line, before beating the goalkeeper and making a pass across the goal which was intercepted by a Wycombe defender’s foot. A short corner was awarded, Becca Atkins received the ball outside of the D and put a strong pass into Roberts who hit the ball into the left corner of the goal.

The start of the second half saw Milly Lloyd Hunt restore Wycombe’s advantage. Vicky Warlow worked exceptionally hard to put Banbury further up the pitch which resulted in the forwards, Grace King and Roberts winning several short corners which Banbury could not convert.

Wycombe unfortunately scored a third goal again by Lloyd Hunt. Banbury continued to work hard despite being on the back foot and maintained a positive attitude with the younger players on the team showing strength in their tackles.

Carol Hicks showed good leadership on the pitch, ensuring Banbury remained strong in their defensive actions and kept Wycombe at bay until the final whistle.

Banbury travel to high flying Henley on Saturday and will face another tough test.