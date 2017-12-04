Banbury face relegation six-pointer

Banbury head to fellow strugglers Hampstead & Westminster looking to end their four-match losing sequence in the South Clubs Women’s Hockey League.

Leaders Spencer won 2-0 at Banbury in Saturday’s division two fixture despite a battling display from the hosts.

Banbury started well but Spencer dominated possession and created some good chances which led to three short corners within the first ten minutes. Resolute defending from Banbury kept the visitors out and they soon settled into their game.

But Spencer broke through Banbury’s last line of defence for Jenna Stockwell to open the scoring. With some good tackling by Spencer, Banbury’s chances on goal were few and far between.

Spencer had the momentum and Georgie Everitt doubled their lead from open play late in the first half.

After the restart, Banbury came out all guns blazing. With good defending by Ali Sturla, Becca Edwards, Alice Offord and Emma Warlow, Spencer were only able to create a few chances.

Lauren Thomas made some excellent saves to keep Banbury in the contest and possession remained fairly even throughout the second half. But Banbury were unable to reduce the arrears.