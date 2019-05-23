Banbury face early test with favourites

Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin knows the task facing his side against Home Counties Premier Cricket League champions Henley.

While Banbury have captured the title just once – in the league’s first season back in 2000 – Henley have won it seven times and will be looking to make it three on the spin this year.

Henley have set the benchmark for the league for the best part of two decades and continue to do so. They arrive at White Post Road for Saturday’s division one fixture still the team to beat according to Sabin, whose side sit on top after two games.

Banbury’s task will be even harder without Joe White, who has been ruled out for at least three weeks following a knee injury sustained at Horspath, and Richard West, who is unavailable.

Sabin said: “Henley are the best team in the league again, it’s going to be a tough game, especially without Joe White and Richard West. To beat Henley we’ve got to start with the ball how we finished off with it at Horspath, but we’ve got to do it for 50 overs not just 25 this time.

“Hopefully we can give Henley a good run for their money. It only needs one of the senior players to get in and produce a big score. That would set us up well for our spin attack, it’s difficult for any team to chase a target against us.

“Ed Phillips will come into the squad and the players who come into the side have been in good form for the seconds and that’s what you need. In the last two years we’ve not had that but with competition for places I’m confident anyone coming into the first team will be ready for it.”