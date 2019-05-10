Banbury bowls club's annual open event

Banbury Chestnuts Bowls Club are holding their annual Open Day this weekend for anyone looking to learn more about lawn bowling.

The open to all event is on Sunday May 12 between 10am and 4pm complete with complimentary tea and coffee.

The Club is located in a quiet and relaxed location in The Shades, the lane running from West Bar to Peoples Park.

All ages and abilities are encouraged to come along and try the sport of Lawn Bowls which gives people the opportunity to enjoy outdoor exercise and social activities at the club.

Lawn Bowls differs from Crown Green Bowling in that it is played on a flat surface whereas the Crown Green version features a raised surface in the centre of the green called the crown.

Both, however, are played outdoors.