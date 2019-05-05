Banbury are through to Twenty20 finals day

Banbury booked their place in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League Twenty20 finals.

Lloyd Sabin’s side beat Buckingham Town by 23 runs in Saturday’s second round fixture at White Post Road where they had earlier accounted for Dinton in the first round.

Having elected to bat against Buckingham, Sabin and fellow opener Tom Bartlett put on 89 runs for the first wicket. Bartlett was the first to go, having made a rapid 37 runs off as many balls which included four boundaries. Sabin followed for 53 runs off 48 balls that included two fours and two sixes.

Ollie Clarke, who hit 30 runs off 20 balls helped by four boundaries, and Joe White 11 took Banbury on to 146-3 at the close of their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Banbury made steady inroads as Buckingham slipped behind the run rate and were dismissed in the final over. Sabin, Clarke and Olly Wright all picked up a couple of wickets.