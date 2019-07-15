Banbury are through to the next round

Banbury are through to the next stage of the ECB National Club Twenty20 Cup.

Lloyd Sabin’s side beat Henley by 14 runs in Sunday’s Home Counties Premier Cricket League Twenty20 regional final at Amersham. Banbury beat Finchampstead by a massive 121 runs in their semi-final to book a place against Henley in the final.

Batting first, Banbury posted 174-2 from their allotted 20 overs with Sabin (62), Ollie Clarke (81no) and Shahid Yousaf (25no) top scoring.

In reply, Henley got off to a good start before Banbury began to make inroads. The game went down to the final over but Henley came up short with Clarke taking 2-32, Charlie Hill 2-28 and Joe Thomas 2-33.

The next round of the competition takes place later this month when Banbury will face the winners from Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Birmingham.