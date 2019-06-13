Banbury are set for clash with  early leaders

Surprise package Datchet will not be taken lightly says Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin.

The early Home Counties Premier Cricket League leaders arrive at White Post Road for Saturday’s fixture boasting a 100 per cent record.

Having only been promoted to division one this year, Datchet have made an excellent start, winning all five games over the shorter format. But Saturday’s game is the start of the longer format and Sabin feels that will suit his side much better.

Sabin saw Banbury end back-to-back defeats with a 62-run victory over basement boys Tring Park on Saturday and said: “It’s a bit of surprise seeing Datchet at the top as they only came up this year but they must be a strong side, as they’ve won all five games so far. Looking at the players they’ve got, it will be a tough game but it changes to the longer format this week and that should suit us better.

“I’m hoping it will also bring a change to my poor run of form! I don’t think I’ve scored more than 40 runs so far but I’m confident that will change soon. Cricket is a game where you have to be level-headed because if not you can be brought back down to earth very quickly.”

First change bowler David Whiteley made the first team on Saturday following a couple of outings in the Cherwell Cricket League. Ollie Clarke, who was ill, and Richard West, who was unavailable, come back into contention for Saturday’s game.