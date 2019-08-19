Banbury and Cropredy get setbacks to their title hopes

Banbury II and Cropredy both received setbacks to their Cherwell Cricket League title aspirations.

Aston Rowant II closed the gap on division two leaders Cropredy to just seven points as they won their top-of-the-table clash by 43 runs.

Andrew Tolson top-scored with 74 as Rowant set 186-8 in their 50 overs while Patrick Somerton took 3-30. Tom Brine then took 5-38 in Cropredy’s reply as they were dismissed in the 38th over despite Jake Walters hitting an unbeaten 48 runs.

Challow & Childrey pulled away from danger, at the same time denting ending Banbury II’s title hopes with a three-wicket win.

Joe Harris took 3-19 and Cameron King 3-29 as Banbury were all out for 132 in which Alistair Short (35) led the way. In reply, Luke Stevens (46) steered Challow home in the 35th over, Richard Simpson taking 5-26.

The top two both won in division three to ensure the title race will go to the wire.

Sandford St Martin edged out hosts Horley by four runs in a thriller.

Steve Dobson (91), Chris Thompson (48) and Thomas Hill (30) helped Sandford to 243 all out despite Darren Wyatt taking 3-44. In reply, Horley got close with Andrew Stanley (49), Darren Wyatt (45) and Andrew Parker (40) all making useful knocks only to finish just short on 239-9.

Full round-up in this week’s Banbury Guardian.