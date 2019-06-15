Asian Angel can follow up at Windsor

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Blue Point is 3/1 favourite with BetVictor for the July Cup at Newmarket next month after winning the Kings’s Stand and Diamond Jubilee at Royal Ascot – the first horse since Choisir in 2003 to do the Group 1 sprint double. Charlie Appleby’s five-year-old was well beaten in the July Cup 12 months ago, however, and flat tracks such as Meydan and Ascot suit him perfectly. I would be keen to lay him back on the July course.

The ground is likely to be on the soft side of good for today’s flat card at Chepstow.

There is a terrific Mile Novice event and the filly Bint Soghaan made a promising debut when runner up at Kempton over 7f for Richard Hannon. Connections will be keen to get a win next to her name for breeding, but she may have to play second fiddle again this time to Clive Cox’s Red Armada (3.00).

The selection finished runner up to Biometric at Newbury over 7f last time and that form was franked when the winner thwarted Frankie’s five-timer in the Britannia at Royal Ascot last week. The third horse was beaten at Newmarket on Saturday but ran well in defeat and Red Armada is taken to lose his maiden tag at the fifth time of asking.

Andrew Balding had a very good Royal Ascot and he can continue his good form by landing the opener courtesy of Unplugged (2.00) who makes his handicap debut this afternoon. This well-bred colt ran his best race yet when fifth at Windsor to a decent sort last time and he does not look overburdened for his handicap debut.

There is a valuable BetVictor sponsored fillies handicap at Ballinrobe this evening and I hope to see Flicker Flame (7.50) improve for her recent comeback behind Monaco Rose at Down Royal although she is only 2lbs better off for her 4L defeat when you take into account jockey’s allowances. Brothers Joseph and Donnacha O’Brien had a barren and frustrating Royal meeting but the hope is they can gain minor compensation this evening.

At Windsor, Revolutionise (6.40) attracted support on his handicap debut when a bit too keen for his own good and he was run down, having led, over 7f at Lingfield AW. He drops back in trip by a furlong this evening and as a son of Lope De Vega he should be able to cope with any softening of the ground.

Earl Of Harrow is on a hat-trick for Mick Channon but it is hard to get away from the chances of Asian Angel (7.40) who is looking to follow up his facile win at Ayr on Friday over 10f. This evening’s additional furlong ought to suit, and he should cope with any significant rain. It would be no surprise if he were in Mark Johnston’s team for Goodwood at the end of July.

The ground at Southwell yesterday – Sunday – was described as good (watered) yet there was significant rain forecast for the track. Clerk of the Courses sometimes have a difficult job, but this seems a strange decision.

Kahdian (2.15) has just his second start for Olly Murphy and would be one who would not mind if conditions deteriorated from the forecast good ground. This is also the selection’s second start since having his wind operated on and champion jockey Richard Johnson takes the ride.

