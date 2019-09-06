Arden trio will race in memory of fellow driver in Hungary

Arden Motorsport’s Formula Renault Eurocup team head to Budapest, Hungary this weekend] aiming for a repeat of their podium success last time out in memory of colleague Anthoine Hubert.

The Banbury-based outfit claimed a brace of podium finishes in Germany last time out, with Patrik Pasma opening his account after claiming the runner-up spot in the opening contest.

Series rookie Alex Quinn then repeated the feat on Sunday to mark a strong debut, whilst Frank Bird did well to battle back and register another points finish in the Eifel Mountains. All three drivers will race at the Hungaroring this weekend in tribute to Arden F2 racer Anthoine Hubert following last weekend’s tragic events at Spa-Francorchamps.

Arden Formula Renault team manager Ben Salter said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the friends and family of Anthoine, as well as our colleagues in the F2 team at this difficult time.

“Nurburgring was our best weekend of the season in terms of race results and we’ve always performed well at Hungaroring in the past – hopefully we can repeat that this weekend and bring home some silverware.”

Patrik Pasma said: “It was really upsetting when we heard the news about Anthoine. “I never driven the Hungaroring so it will be good to drive. Of course, we’ll try to maximise the points from this weekend.”

Bird added: “After last weekend’s tragic news, all of Arden will be racing for our fellow team mate Anthoine.”

Quinn said: “It was extremely sad to hear of the tragic accident at Spa, as Anthoine was a part of Arden it really hit close to home throughout the whole team.”