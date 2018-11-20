Another loss but Banbury produce best performance

Despite slipping to their ninth straight South Clubs Women’s Hockey League defeat, there were plenty of positives for Banbury.

Eastcote ran out 5-1 winners in Saturday’s division three fixture but Banbury’s performance, especially in the second half, was one of their most encouraging so far.

Eastcote struck three times in quick succession and it could have been worse after a defence-splitting pass left two Eastcote forwards sweeping towards the Banbury goal but Jackie Cunningham spread herself well and forced the shot awry.

Banbury responded well and almost pulled one back just before halftime but Kristina Bull’s excellent ball into the D did not quite find the conversion that it merited.

Eastcote’s purple-patch aside, Banbury matched their opponents for long periods of the contest and the second period was an evenly-matched affair. As the game wore on, Eastcote started contesting the umpires’ decisions, resulting in two green cards.

Banbury produced both some heroic defending and some excellent surges into Eastcote territory, in which Maddy Hunt, Jenny Marsh and Vicky Warlow all featured prominently.

Warlow’s goal, coming from a short corner created by one of Hunt’s powerful runs, was no more than Banbury deserved. But Eastcote responded with a well-taken goal almost immediately to cap it off.

Banbury entertain Buckingham II on Saturday looking to break their duck before the mid-winter break.