Andrew and Galletly turn it around to seal Central’s win

Banbury Central just got the better of Watlington in a thrilling Oxford & District Bowls League fixture.

The Horton View club beat Watlington A 69-65 in division one.

Alan Carter, Alan Hunt, Ian Gilbert and Will Campion lost 16-20 while Chick Boyd, Andy Winter, Andy Wilkin and Keith McNeill lost 14-18. But Nick Spencer, Ian Whelpton, Bob Joyner and Mick Andrew won 20-14 while Lee Young, Luke Gilbert, Graham Morbey and Nigel Galletly won 19-13.

Adderbury beat Charlbury 85-64 in division two.

Phil Gladden’s rink picked up seven shots on the last two ends to seal victory while Tom Clark’s rink picked up a hot shot on the sixth end and the home team struggled to recover after that.

Nigel Eley, Dave Allington, Pete Griffin and Chris Skidmore lost 13-26 but Mick Jelfs, Graham Tyrrell, Phil French and Gladden won 19-16. Ian Dunn, Paul Jelfs, Jamie Wilkinson and Darren Sharpe won 27-10 while Bryan Ogilvie, Chris Skidmore junior, Brian Ray and Tom Clark won 26-12.

Banbury Central B lost 62-49 against Chadlington in division three.

John Hart, Terry Humphreys, Tony Smith and Ed Creed lost 8-18 while Bob Brown, Dave Davies, Mal Leather and Tom McKenna lost 10-16. But John Bone, John Sole, Ron Havard and Ron Cox won 14-12, and John Pardoe, Graham Tilbury, Bob Wilkins and Keith Williams edged home 17-16.

Bloxham’s losing run continued with a 42-84 defeat at Shiplake. Tony Gardner’s rink of Brian Smith, John Nolan and Ron Higgins were again the only winning combination with a 15-13 victory. But Des Jones, Roland Dodd, Roy Billington and Jim Lucas lost 11-25, while Chris Field, Jim Thorne, Alan Miles and Ray Hopkins lost 11-24. Dave Morse’s rink of Ray Sopp,

Doug Woodward and Norman Hambidge also suffered a heavy 5-22 loss.

