Ali flies the flag in five

Herbert Ali led home the Banburyshire contingent in Tuesday’s Banbury Five.

Steven Tuttle won the senior men’s race, part of the East Midlands Grand Prix series, in which Cherwell Runners flew the flag for the Banburyshire clubs.

Marshall Milton Keynes AC runner Tuttle had a good tussle with Alistair Smith of Coventry Godiva. Smith led for most of the race but Tuttle stormed ahead over the hilly stretch in Broughton.

Smith had no answer to that and Tuttle came home to win the race in a time of 25 minutes and 30 seconds. Smith timed 25.59 ahead of third-placed Beyene Abedom of Rugby & Northampton AC in 27.16.

Cherwell Runner Ali came 11th in a time of 28.41, five places ahead of Banbury Harrier Gregor Kelling in 29.11 and two places further back was Brackley & District RC’s Kevin Tustain in 29.19.

Best of the rest were four Cherwell Runners’ in the shape of Dewi Thomas who was 43rd in a time of 30.47, followed by Jeffrey Trybas who was 51st in 31.26, two places ahead of Ian Thomas 31.45 and Les Hutchinson who was 68th in 32.42.

The women’s senior race was won by Tori Green of Rugby & Northampton AC in 31.21, from Melanie Wood Marshall Milton Keynes AC in 32.27 with Kelly Barnett of Wellingborough & District AC third in 32.49.

Cherwell Runners had the best placed local finishers.

Jennifer Keal was eighth in 36.15, one place ahead of team-mate Hannah Kennedy who timed 36.20. Brackley & District RC’s Laura Thompson was 18th in 48.42 and Banbury Harrier Hannah Woodford was 21st in 52.48.

Cherwell Runners’ Rachel Piper won the F35 category in 35.10 and Banbury Harriers’ Tia Williams won the junior women’s race in 34.36.