Adderbury see off rivals to stay on promotion course

Adderbury’s bid for the of the Oxford & District Bowls League division three title remains on course.

They beat nearest rivals Headington B 77-56 to establish a healthy lead at the midway point.

Top rink at Headington was Mick Jelfs, Roy Dickson, Phil French and Phil Gladden who raced to a 29-12 victory. Bryan Ogilvie, Malcolm Brown, Cliff Hall and Tom Clarke won 22-12.

Ian Dunn, Graham Tyrrell, Ted Eley and Darren Sharpe coasted home 19-12 but Steve Millard, John Hermon, Dave Allington and Chris Skidmore went down 7-20.

Banbury Central beat Oxford City & County club 81-57 in division one.

Chick Boyd, Andy Winter, Andy Wilkin and Keith McNeil won 21-14 while Nick Spencer, Lee Young, Bob Joiner and Nigel Galletly won 30-14. Ian Gilbert, Ian Whelpton, Les Campion and Mick Andrew won 14-13 while Andy Carter, Luke Gilbert, Graham Morbey and Will Campion drew 16-16.

Bottom club Chipping Norton entertained relegation rivals Hanborough and came away with an 85-67 victory thanks to some good bowling from two rinks.

It could have been even more impressive if Keith Field’s men had kept the lead they took on the 16th end, but Colin Hayley’s rink won the last two ends for Hanborough.

Banbury Central B beat Oxford City & County 77-58 in division three.

Terry Ulph, John Bone, Tony Langford and Eric Trinder won 17-15 while Paul Humphries, Ron Havard, Ray Puddle and Jim Pickering won 18-11. Dave Boneham, Tony Carey, Tony Smith and Tom McKenna won 20-15 while John Hart, Bob Rogers, Keith Williams and Mal Leather won 22-17.

Bloxham beat West Oxford by 73-44 in division four.

Tony Gardner with Brian Smith, Roy Billington and Ray Hopkins led all the way to win 22-10. Alan Miles with Bob Ottway, John Price and Rob Kearvell also led all the way to win 16-8.

Dave Morse with Ray Sopp, Doug Woodward and Norman Hambidge won 19-9 but Jim Lucas with Des Jones, Chris Hall and Ron Higgins lost a close match, decided on the last end, 16-17.