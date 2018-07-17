Adderbury maintain title push with another victory

Adderbury’s march to the Oxford & District Bowls League division three title continued with an 84-43 demolition of Banbury Central B.

The win pushed Adderbury five-and-a-half points nearer the championship while Central picked up just half a point in their bid to climb out of the bottom three.

Darren Sharpe’s rink of Ian Dunn, Paul Jelfs and Ted Eley rattled up a 28-8 victory while Bryan Ogilvie, Malcolm Brown, Cliff Hall and Tom Clark won 26-14. Dave Allington, Chris Holmes, Pete Griffin and Chris Skidmore finished 16-7 ahead while Mick Jelfs, Steve Millard, Phil French and Phil Gladden drew 14-14.

Banbury Central beat Witney Mills 82-48 in division one.

Ian Whelpton, Ian Gilbert, Les Campion and Mick Andrew won 23-6 while Chick Boyd, Andy Winter, Andy Wilkin and Keith McNeill won 22-16. Lee Young, Nick Spencer, Bob Joyner and Nigel Galletly won 19-8 while Alan Carter, Luke Gilbert, Graham Morbey and Will Campion drew 18-18.

Bloxham beat Oxford University Press 77-58 in division four.

The win was inspired by captain Tony Gardner with Brian Smith, Ray Billington and Ray Hopkins who led throughout to have a good 32-10 win. Dave Morse with John Price, Bob Ottway and Norman Hambidge were the other winning rink, 19-13.

Ron Higgins with Ray Sopp, Des Jones and Rob Kearvell lost 13-20 and in a close match Alan Miles with Chris Hall, John Nolan and John Stephens lost 13-15.