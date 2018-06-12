Adderbury maintain good start with convincing win

Adderbury easily took the honours in the Oxford & District Bowls League clash at Banbury Central B.

The division three leaders ran out 113-42 winners at the division three fixture at Horton View where Adderbury made it three wins from three.

The six points consolidated top spot and it is looking like a straight fight between Adderbury and Headington B.

Adderbury won on all four rinks. Neil Ealey, Dave Allington, Pete Griffin and Chris Skidmore beat Paul Humphries, Tony Carey, Jim Gow and Jim Pickering 19-15.

Mike Jelfs, Steve Millard, Bill French and Phil Gladden beat John Pardoe, Terry Umph, Tony Smith and Tom McKenna 44-3. Ian Dunn, Paul Jefferies, Ted Ealey and Darren Sharpe beat John Hart, Keith Williams, Eric Trinder and Mal Leather 24-7.

Brian Olgilvy, Mal Brown, Cliff Hall and Tom Clark beat John Bone, Graham Tilbury, Bob Wilkin and Ron Cox 26-17.