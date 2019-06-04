Adderbury are up to second after cruising to derby win

Adderbury look as though they will be challenging for promotion again in the Oxford & District Bowls League.

In a one-sided affair, Adderbury thumped Chipping Norton 99-44 in their division two fixture.

Ian Dunn, Paul Jelfs, Ted Eley and Darren Sharpe lost 20-14 but Nigel Eley, Dave Allington, Pete Griffin and Chris Skidmore won 25-10. Graham Tyrrell, Malcolm Brown, Phil French and Phil Gladden won 26-9 while Bryan Ogilvie, Chris Skidmore Junior, Brian Ray and Tom Clark won 28-11.

Adderbury are now up into second place with a game in hand over leaders Oxford City & County A.

Bloxham lost their second game on the spin, going down 80-55 at Chadlington in division three.

Tony Gardner with Brian Smith, Roy Billington and Ray Hopkins won 16-13. But Ray Sopp, Doug Woodward, Norman Hambidge and Dave Morse lost 10-24, John Nolan, John Stephens, Ron Higgins and Jim Lucas went down 6-24 while

Chris Field, Chris Hall, Bob Ottway and Alan Miles lost 13-19.

Banbury Centrallost 69-66 against Shiplake.

Alan Roche, Dave Davies, Mal Leather and skip Tom McKenna lost 15-21 while Bob Wilkins, Tony Carey, John Pardoe and skip Keith Williams lost 8-27.

Tony Smith, Paul Humphries, John Hart and skip Ed Creed edged home 17-16 while Ron Cox, George Ferguson, John Sole and skip Jim Gow won 26-5.

Full bowls round-up in this week’s Banbury Guardian.