Adderbury are promoted as champions after big victory

Adderbury were duly crowned champions of the Oxford & District Bowls League on Thursday.

The will be promoted back to division two as champions after a 101-42 victory at Oxford City & County B.

The victory gave the villagers another six points and they cannot now be caught at the top of the table.

Adderbury were already nine points clear with a game in hand and the win at City & County takes them to 41.5 points while closest rivals Headington B can only get 38.5 points.

The challenge for Adderbury is to win their two final games and remain unbeaten throughout, Headington B have one game left at the champions on Thursday.

At City & County, Darren Sharpe’s rink of Ian Dunn, Paul Jelfs and Ted Eley led the charge winning 34-10 while Bryan Ogilvie, Malcolm Brown, Cliff Hall and Tom Clark won 27-10. Nigel Eley, Dave Allington, Pete Griffin and Chris Skidmore took a 24-8 victory while Mick Jelfs, Steve Millard, Phil French and Phil Gladden finished 16-14 ahead.

Banbury Central B beat Thame 63-58.

John Pardoe, Jim Gow,Ron Cox and Nick Pickering lost 16-18 while Dave Boneham, Paul Dobson, Mal Leather and Tom McKenna lost 9-20. John Hart, Ron Havard, Tony Smith and Keith Williams won 16-11 while Graham Tilbury, Paul Humphries, Bob Wilkins and Eric Trinder won 22-9.

Banbury Central A beat Watlington 74.5-61 in division one.

Alan Carter, Luke Gilbert, Graham Morbey and Will Campion lost 15-25 but Ian Whelpton, Ian Gilbert, Les Campion and Mick Andrew won 29-13. Chick Boyd, Andy Winter, Andy Wilkins and Keith McNeill won 17-15 while Lee Young, Bob Joiner and Nigel Galletly won 13.5-8.

In their return fixture at Chadlington, Bloxham lost 73-58 in division four.

Dave Morse with Ray Sopp, Rob Kearvell and Norman Hambidge had a heavy loss at 7-25 and Alan Miles with Bob Ottway, John Nolan and Ron Higgins, despite leading for much of the game, couldn’t hold on for a win, losing 16-19. Jim Lucas with Chris Field, playing his first league game, and John Stephens came through at the end to win 16-15 while Tony Gardner with Brian Smith, Roy Billington and Ray Hopkins led throughout to win 19-14.