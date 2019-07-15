Abiteboul reflects on what might have been at Silverstone

Despite another double top ten finish, Renault Sport F1 team boss Cyril Abiteboul felt it could have been much more in Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

The Enstone team secured a double points finish with Daniel Ricciardo seventh and Nico Hülkenberg tenth at Silverstone.

Abiteboul said: “Overall we can be satisfied with Sunday’s result of having both cars inside the top ten. However, we know that higher finishing positions were possible.

“But overall, at a power dominated track, in qualifying like in race, our competitiveness level has been stronger, even if the areas of weakness are still here and will be our focus for the coming weeks.”

Hülkenberg said: “It was hard work out there and we’re disappointed not to be higher than tenth. The race just seemed to go away from us.

“It was just one of those Sundays where all the setbacks added up and cost us. It’s positive to have both cars back in the points.”

Ricciardo added: “It feels positive to be back in the top ten especially after the last two rounds. Our single-lap and race pace has certainly been a solid turnaround in a short period of time.”