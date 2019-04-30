Abiteboul is hoping for a timely boost from Europe

The Renault Sport F1 team missed out on scoring points in Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix with Nico Hülkenberg 14th and Daniel Ricciardo retiring at the Baku City Circuit.

Team boss Cyril Abiteboul is looking for a change of fortune when the season turns to Europe.

He said: “Very clearly, it’s been a bad weekend. From FP1 onwards we never found our pace despite big changes to the car overnight. We finally managed to recover an acceptable competitiveness level during the race for Daniel but it would never be the case for Nico.

“Overall, the first stint of the season has been disappointing, but if we manage to get all things in order we can have a decent competitiveness level as demonstrated on several occasions. We must absolutely see the start of the European season as an opportunity to reset.”

Hülkenberg said: “It’s been a tough weekend, I had no response or anything to offer. I was pushing really hard, I felt like I was driving as best as I could but couldn’t extract the maximum from the car.

“We have a lot to investigate going forward but maybe it’s one of those mysterious weekends, which happen. It’s been difficult from lap one on Friday and we’ve consistently struggled. It’s a bitter one for me and the team but we’ll move on from this and be as best prepared for the next one.”

Ricciardo added: “It was a strange incident which forced the retirement but it was my mistake and I’m sorry to the team and to Daniil [Kvyat]. It was a bit of urgency on my behalf and I didn’t think straight for a few seconds, so I have to take that one on the chin.

“We were bringing on a nice rhythm there and had some good pace on the medium [tyre] to continue on and we probably could have scored points.”