Abiteboul admits the big decision cost points

Cyril Abiteboul admitted the Renault Sport F1 team made the wrong call in Monaco.

The Enstone team secured ninth place and two more points in a tense Monaco Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo started from sixth on the grid but an early pit stop strategy did not play out and the Australian finished in tenth, which was converted to ninth following the application of post-race penalties, while team-mate Nico Hülkenberg started 11th and finished 14th.

Team boss Abiteboul said: “After the good qualifying, we thought a big part of the job had been done. Unfortunately, the single most important decision of the day was to stop Daniel under the safety car.

“It turned out to be the wrong one, on the basis that it gave McLaren the opportunity to execute a smart team strategy. A small positive is that we return into the points, but the bigger positive is that the car has demonstrated its potential, not just on the short runs, but on the longer runs.

“It’s clearly a missed opportunity that does not reward the hard work of the team and the drivers to improve the competitiveness of the package.”