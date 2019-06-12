A weekend to forget for Haas in Canada

It was a weekend to forget for the Rich Energy Haas F1 team in Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen brought home finishes of 14th and 17th, respectively at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

The results dropped the Banbury team from sixth to eighth with its 16 points in the constructor’s championship, one behind seventh-place Toro Rosso and three ahead of ninth-place Alfa Romeo.

Team boss Guenther Steiner was blunt in his assessment and said: “The weekend didn’t end better than yesterday. We got two cars to the end, but the result is quite disappointing.”

Grosjean said: “It was a long afternoon. Everything went south at the start; the guys take a lot of risks going three-wide. I just picked up all the damage, I was dead last and after that we didn’t have much pace.

“A few laps were good, then others were very difficult. We need to analyse everything, get a better understanding of how to go fast in the race.”

Magnussen added: “We have such a good car and qualifying is brilliant, we can fight anyone in the midfield. So, it’s very hard to keep emotions under control.

“It’s hard to not be very disappointed, I know the whole team is, they deserve a lot better.”