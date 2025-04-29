Mollington set to host popular point-to-point

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the UK bathed in sunshine, extensive watering is taking place at Mollington, near Banbury, in a bid to provide good ground for the Warwickshire point-to-point meeting, which traditionally attracts a big crowd on Bank Holiday Monday, May 5 (2pm).

Speaking from the track where two bowsers have been operating, clerk of the course Fred Hutsby said on Monday evening: "I would say it is Good ground at the moment. I am really pleased with it. I am sure it will be fine. We are watering twice a day."

With the prospect of a decent surface, the seven-race card has attracted 70 entries including nine in the Ray Randerson Carpets Mixed Open.

I'm Spellbound, a neck second to Drakes Well in a conditions race on this card last year, could bid to go one better here for trainer Gina Andrews, who was riding at Punchestown on Tuesday.

Shoal Bay and Tom Hutsby, winners of the Hunt Members Race last year, are set to bid for a repeat. Picture: Neale Blackburn

The nine-year-old is chasing a five-timer, having won his last four starts at Kingston Blount, Chaddesley Corbett, Garthorpe and High Easter.

Hutsby is leaning towards running Go On Chez at Cheltenham's hunter chase meeting on Friday.

"That is a hot race, but he was bought for those sort of days," he said. "He is my stable star, but he is not showing it at the moment.

"He is such a good jumper and travels well, but doesn't find anything at the end. If he comes here it will be to do the business."

William Ewart, who finished just ahead of Go On Chez when they were fourth and fifth behind Jeux d'Eau in the Lady Dudley Cup at Chaddesley Corbett, has been given an entry by Joe Stevenson.

And Jenny Owen could run either Aramax, who with five wins is among the frontrunners to be the Connolly’s Red Mills Champion Horse, or hat-trick seeker The Big Lense.

Hutsby and his jockey-son, Tom, are set to rely on last year's winner, Shoal Bay, rather than Drakes Well in the opening Butler Sherborn Warwickshire Hunt Members, Subscribers & Farmers Race.

The 12-year-old hasn't visited the winner's enclosure in four starts this term since completing a hat-trick in this contest.

However, the Marcine Marshall-owned gelding hinted that his turn may be near again when second to Dalamoi at Shelfield Park last time out.

Hutsby said: "He ran ever so well the other day and came out of the race fine. He hasn't been working brilliantly, but I'm sure he will come to himself. He deserves to win a race."

Andrews's Marton yard, near Rugby, provide the two other entries in easy Fakenham scorer Cheytac and Young Rich, who gave Molly Legg her first winner when triumphing at High Easter in March.

Andrews, who is level with Josh Newman on 34 winners at the top of the Foran Equine Leading Trainer standings, has the option of running the top-rated No Risk Des Flos in either of the conditions races.

Formerly smart under Rules with Olly Murphy, Rupert Stearn's mount, who came home alone on his debut between the flags at Fakenham, heads 10 entries in the the Winkworth Conditions (Level 2) Race over 2m 4f.

Samtara, who pushed the useful IK Brunel all the way to the line at Kimble, looks the main danger for Claire Hart and Sam Lee.

Hutsby is optimistic of an improved show from Mot Pour Mot, who has been pulled up on both starts this term, but may have had excuses.

The Warwickshire trainer said: "He has been a frustrating horse. He has plenty of potential, but has not been easy to train. The shorter trip will suit him and I am sure he will run well here. He is in really good form. He is a bleeder and I don't think I have had him fit enough."

No Risk Des Flos's alternative engagement is the F N Pile & Sons PPORA Club Members Conditions Race (Level 1), for Veteran & Novice Riders where Imperial Esprit could bid to repeat last year's triumph.

The 11-year-old was a poignant winner 12 months ago with trainer Robert Varnham and rider Seb Mead's thoughts with the gelding's former rider Keagan Kirkby, who died in February 2024 in a race at Charing.

Imperial Esprit was a respectable third to Allmankind in a Stratford hunters' chase last time out and should confirm the form with last year's second Premier d'Troice, who also has it to do to turn the tables with recent Edgcote conqueror For Rita, the mount of owner-trainer-rider Abby Henry.

This contest has attracted the day's highest entry of 16 and Kayf Hernando, fourth in a Southwell hunters' chase last time for Justin Brotherton, is another to consider.

Dictatorship is set to make his debut for Francesca Poste's Ettington stables, near Stratford, in the Goffs Four and Five Years Old Maiden Young Horse Series Race over 2m 4f.

Her husband, Charlie, said: "He is a big horse and has taken a long time to come to hand. He is going along nicely. We are in the spring, he is a five-year-old and we need to get on with him. It is a nice track to start off. I would be hopeful more than confident."

Bradley Gibbs's runners are always worth a second look in this type of race and Jetaway Holiday looks a likely contender should he run here rather than at Eyton-on-Severn, while similar comments apply to either of Dale Peters's pair, Drinkupwe'releavin and Ted E Williams, who are also entered at Dingley.

The Andrews-trained Radical Optimism would need to bounce back from his fifth at Charm Park, but had finished a promising second on his debut at Askham Bryan College.

The Postes will study the potential opposition before deciding whether to let the consistent Ping Pong Paddy take his chance under owner-rider Flora Lindsay in the Sir James Shuckburgh Bt. Restricted Race.

Charlie explained: “I will need to look through the race as Flora is only tiny, which is not ideal as he has to carry a 5lb penalty. He would be a player. He found two-and-a-half miles round Sandon too sharp last time.”

Hutsby will make a late decision on whether to run Paxford winner Joe Kidd.

He said: "He has come out of Paxford really well. I didn't think he would win there. I was amazed that he turned round the form (with Bobbarelli)."

Crocodile Lounge, who was disqualified after winning a Didmarton Restricted for the second successive year, may bid to get back on track for Bradley Gibbs, while the form of Copshill Rock's second to Inchidaly Robin at Edgcote has been boosted with the winner scoring twice since.

Pax also holds claims for James Henderson and jockey-son George after wins at Siddington and Lockinge.

Andrews looks to hold the key to the Walnut Hill PPORA Club Members Maiden Conditions Race with the choice of the Nigel Padfield-trained pair Patricks Hill and Validation.

The 10-time champion rider was pipped a head on Patricks Hill by Jasmin des Bordes at Ampton last time out, while Validation has finished second in his last three starts, most recently behind Glancing Hill at Edgcote.

Dave's Sister and Just For Joy, who filled the frame behind Bluescape at Kimble, appear the main dangers.

Gates open at 11am and admission is £15 per person (cash only) with under 16s free. Entertainment includes children's attractions, a family dog show, a hound parade before the first race and live music. Mollington is on the A423, five miles north of Banbury. Postcode OX17 1QE. For more information, visit mollingtonhorseraces.co.uk