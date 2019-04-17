Mercedes maintain perfect start with another one-two

Toto Wolff was delighted to see Mercedes AMG Petronas extend their perfect start to the Formula One season and win the sport’s 1,000th Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton led another one-two finish for the Brackley outfit when winning Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix over his team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

It was a very special win and you can tell that everyone in the team was very happy with the outcome Team boss Toto Wolff

Rounding out the podium was third-place Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari but it was the Brackley team’s day again as they secured a third straight one-two.

Wolff said: “To win the 1,000th race in such a controlled way was amazing. It was a very special win and you can tell that everyone in the team was very happy with the outcome.

“Based on our long run simulations we didn’t think it would be so straightforward and our advantage to Ferrari came as a bit of a surprise.

“They still look very quick on the straights; I’m not sure it’s just the power, our car is maybe a bit draggier than theirs, but we have to keep working on our straight-line performance.

“Stacking the cars for a double pit stop was a risky moment because you have everything to lose when you’re leading the race.

“But we thought we would lose positions if we had stopped one of them earlier. Our plan worked out perfectly; it was a well-choreographed pit stop and the team did a brilliant job.

“Lewis had the clutch paddle under control today and had a strong start and controlled the race from then on.

“Valtteri for sure won’t be happy as he had pole and the speed to win but the start was the deciding factor.”

Now it’s on to Baku and Wolff added: “Baku is a different ball-game, there’s a very long straight and we need to get the power and drag level there right. I think we’ll be up for the fight and I’m looking forward to it.”