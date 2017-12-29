Martin signs up for Aston Martin

Belgian GT and DTM ace Maxime Martin is joining Aston Martin Racing for 2018.

The 31-year-old has joined Aston Martin Racing to compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship ‘super season’, which starts in Spring 2018.

Aston Martin Racing Team boss Paul Howarth said: “We’ve had an eye on Maxime for several years now, so we are delighted to welcome him to Aston Martin Racing. He is an exceptionally talented GT driver and he is the perfect addition to our high-calibre driver line-up.”

Following in the wheel tracks of his father, Martin started his own racing career in the Mini Cooper Challenge where he won the 2005 World Cup.

After a brief spell in single-seaters he found his feet in GT racing, working his way up via the Megane Trophy where he was Vice Champion in 2008 and the Clio Cup France where he was crowned champion that same year.

Martin first came to Aston Martin’s attention in 2010 when he competed against the Banbury-based team in a Ford GT in the FIA GT1 World Championship.

The following year saw his debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans where he finished seventh overall in the Marc VDS Lola Aston Martin DBR1-2. As a BMW factory driver since 2013, Martin has been a constant in many of the world’s best GT series and in the German DTM Championship.

Martin said: “I’m extremely excited to join Aston Martin Racing for the WEC super-season.

“It’s a new challenge for me and a big change but I feel that this is the right moment to make this move, especially with the race debut of the new Vantage GTE. I have competed at Le Mans three times before but to come back again next year as an official Aston Martin Racing driver is an amazing feeling.”