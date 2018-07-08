Magnussen clinches another top ten finish at Silverstone

Haas F1 Team scored points for a third consecutive race as Kevin Magnussen finished ninth in Sunday’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Banbury team-mate Romain Grosjean was unable to join Magnussen in the top ten as he was forced to retire 37 laps into the 52-lap race after contact with the Renault Sport of Carlos Sainz sent both drivers off the track and out of the race.

Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel won the race over Lewis Hamilton, who battled back from the opening-lap contretemps to finish an impressive second.

The victory also allowed Vettel to widen his lead in the championship standings to eight points over Hamilton, his nearest pursuer.

Valtteri Bottas was fourth for the Brackley-based Mercedes AMG Petronas team while Nico Hülkenberg was sixth for the Enstone-based Renault Sport F1 Team.

Starting side-by-side on row four, Magnussen and Grosjean lost positions not long after the drop of the green flag as the result of a skirmish ahead of them in turn three between pole-sitter Hamilton and third-place qualifier Kimi Räikkönen.

The two Haas F1 Team drivers actually made contact in their attempt to navigate through the chaos in front of them, which began when Räikkönen’s Ferrari hit Hamilton’s Mercedes. Race stewards reviewed the incident between the two Haas F1 Team drivers and determined no further action was warranted, while Räikkönen later served a ten-second penalty for avoidable contact with Hamilton, who spun off course.

Magnussen picked up one position to regain tenth while Grosjean was still in 15th when the safety car was deployed.

The race went back to green on lap 38, whereupon Grosjean’s day came to a premature end at Copse. Both drivers spun into the gravel trap and were unable to continue.

On the lap-42 restart, Magnussen and McLaren’s Fernando Alonso waged a spirited battle for ninth place, swapping the position multiple times with Magnussen finally winning the spot.

Magnussen moved up to eighth when the Red Bull of Max Verstappen slid off course and out of the race on lap 46. Magnussen did his best to hold off Alonso for eighth over the final five laps of the race before finally relinquishing the position on the final lap.