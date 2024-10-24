Local Paralympian nominated for Sporting Champions Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local Paralympian Claire Cashmore MBE has been nominated for a prestigious award.

The triathlete has been shortlisted in two categories at Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions Awards, which are due to be held at Porchester Hall in Bayswater, London on Wednesday, 30 October.

The event will be hosted by Great Britain’s double world 110m hurdles champion and former world record holder Colin Jackson.

The sports star, who trains at Shipston Leisure Centre, is shortlisted for Regional Champion of the Year and National Champion of the Year.

Claire Cashmore MBE at Paris 2024 Paralympics

A six-time Paralympian, Claire’s most recent achievement is winning silver in the women's PTS5 triathlon at Paris 2024, which takes her total number of Paralympic medals to 10.

Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme is a sports talent development programme which supports 1,400 athletes.

Now in its eighth year, the initiative has helped thousands of athletes to achieve their sporting potential by providing free access to Everyone Active’s leisure facilities nationwide.

Sporting Champions athletes won an incredible 23 medals at this year’s Olympics and Paralympics – nine gold, six silver and eight bronze – while 14 athletes competed at their first Olympics or Paralympics in Paris.

Award winners will include those who have had career successes or who have engaged with the Sporting Champions scheme and their local Everyone Active centre. Everyone Active will also celebrate those who have helped to inspire other up-and-coming sportsmen and women.

The awards ceremony will be preceded by a mentoring workshop, led by the scheme’s team of Elite athletes. Richard Kilty, Maisie Summers-Newton and Lauren Steadman starred on the Paris 2024 stage, and they will be joined by Olympians Lutalo Muhammad and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey to share their insights and experiences and help guide the Sporting Champions athletes in their own careers.

Richard Bell, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are really looking forward to celebrating the fantastic achievements of all the Sporting Champions athletes at Porchester Hall, including Claire Cashmore MBE.

“The scheme has been very successful in providing exceptional support to emerging talent and we are delighted to be showcasing this.

“It’s fantastic to see how the scheme has expanded over the years, now providing more than 1,400 athletes nationwide with access to top-quality training facilities and support.

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with Stratford-on-Avon District Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community, and we hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success.”

Cllr Lorraine Grocott, Environmental and Neighbourhood Services Portfolio Holder, said: “As a District Council we are committed to supporting health and wellbeing in our community and celebrate the development of sporting talent in our District.

“These awards are a fantastic opportunity to recognise the dedication and achievements of local sporting champions and we’re incredibly proud of Claire’s nomination in two categories.”

