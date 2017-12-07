Le Mans recognition for Turner

Darren Turner has collected two trophies, awarded in recognition of his victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Along with his Aston Martin Racing team-mate, Jonny Adam, Turner was presented with the Woolf Barnato Trophy and the ERA Club Trophy at the annual British Racing Drivers’ Club Awards.

Any time you collect an award from the BRDC is a special moment in a driver’s career Aston Martin Racing Team driver Darren Turner

Turner and Adam collected the two trophies at the London Hilton. They received the Woolf Barnato Trophy, which is awarded annually to the highest-placed finishing British and or Commonwealth driver, in a British car, at Le Mans.

Turner has won this award on four previous occasions between 2005 and 2008.

The duo also received the ERA Club Trophy, which is presented to the British driver who, driving a British car, established the most meritorious performance of the year outside of the UK.

The BRDC recognised Turner and Adam’s achievement in winning the GTE Pro class at Le Mans, against ‘the strongest opposition from Chevrolet Corvette, Ford, Ferrari and Porsche.’ Turner previously won this award in 2013.

Turner said: “What a way to finish the year! Any time you collect an award from the BRDC is a special moment in a driver’s career.

“That race back in June was amazing all the way through, with great battles with all the manufacturers. To be in the position in the last hour for Jonny to mount an attack on the Corvette and snatch the lead in the dying moments was just an incredible way to win at Le Mans in the Aston Martin Vantage GTE.”