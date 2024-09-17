Jiu Jitsu coach wins on the global stage
Gavin Stewart, owner of 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu in Banbury, made a name for the gym on the world stage on Saturday night as he beat his opponent with only two seconds of the match remaining, using a rear naked choke in dramatic fashion.
He also picked up the performance of the night bonus for the finish and a £1,000 prize.
The footage of the bout has been shared all over the world by Jiu Jitsu legends such as Eddie Bravo and the Polaris Professional team.
