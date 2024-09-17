Jiu Jitsu coach wins on the global stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Banbury Jiu Jitsu coach has won gold at the Polaris 29 event in Poole.

Gavin Stewart, owner of 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu in Banbury, made a name for the gym on the world stage on Saturday night as he beat his opponent with only two seconds of the match remaining, using a rear naked choke in dramatic fashion.

He also picked up the performance of the night bonus for the finish and a £1,000 prize.

The footage of the bout has been shared all over the world by Jiu Jitsu legends such as Eddie Bravo and the Polaris Professional team.

Gavin Stewart is hailed as the winner.

For more information on 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Banbury go to their website www.10thplanet Banbury.com.

