Jacob defeats Shardlow in close battle

Tadmarton A, as expected, moved to the top of Division 1 following an 8-2 win over Bodicote A. Simon Nolan suffered a rare defeat, going down in four sets to Roald Myers, but Tony Gorman was once again undefeated and Jason Tustain added a further two points.

Millennium A started off strongly at home against Bodicote B, racing to a 5-0 lead. The visitors then launched a staunch fightback. Iko Jacob recovered from 2 sets down to defeat Jack Garner. Phil Blowey beat Pete Harris in 5. Iko Jacob won the match of the night, edging past Jack Shardlow 13-11 in the fifth set. Dominic Barker narrowly failed to close the gap, going down in 5 to Pete Harris, but Phil Blowey won the final match of the night to gain a fourth point for Bodicote. At the bottom of the table, Bodicote C moved ahead of fellow strugglers Millenium B with a 7-3 win. Joseph Fisher and Paul Rowan were undefeated in their singles matches and Rowan combined with Neil Buzzard to win the doubles.

In Division 2, Jason Crocker led the way with three wins as Bodicote F defeated Millennium C 6-4. Zach Crocker took two wins in the singles and paired up with his father to win the doubles. Colin Astbury picked up two points for the visitors, while Johnathan Pape and Bob Clarke took a point apiece.

Shutford C are still top of Division C, despite losing 8-2 away at Bloxham C. Dawn Jackson was undefeated for the home team, though almost let slip a 2-0 lead against Mike Starkie before prevailing 15-13 in the deciding set. Jim Jackson and Richard Anstis both winning two of their singles matches. Ant Pugh scored the only points for the visitors. Shutford B also went down 8-2 in their home fixture against Bloxham B. Patrick Foley took three wins for the visitors, supported by two wins each for Paul Harris and Sam Webb.

Ratley C had a comfortable 8-2 win over Bloxham D. Ben Pick and Colin Simpson won all of their singles matches and Pick, playing with Piotr Grysakowski won the doubles. Bob Dunkin missed out narrowly in his first two singles matches but won the final point of the night for Bloxham, edging it 11-9 in the fifth set.