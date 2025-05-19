In pictures: Banbury buzzes with triathlon energy as athletes from across the UK compete

The 50m outdoor pool at Woodgreen Leisure Centre provided a stunning backdrop as 200 athletes lined up to start their races — but not before grabbing that all-important pre-race selfie! Competitors chose between two swim distances (400m or 750m), followed by a 20km bike ride and a 5km run through the beautiful surroundings of Banbury.

The event was made even more special by the presence of pro triathlete and course record holder Rosie Weston, who cheered finishers across the line and presented the awards — after swimming herself as part of a relay team! Rosie began her triathlon journey with Team Cherwell’s junior section and has since competed internationally, making her a true inspiration.

Also joining the celebrations was Banbury’s newly appointed Town Mayor, Cllr Kieron Mallon, who presented finisher medals — just days into his new role.

This year’s event proudly supported Freddie’s Future, a Bone Cancer Research Trust fund dedicated to childhood cancer (Ewing sarcoma). The team lit up the finish line in orange, raising an incredible £2,153 and showing what community spirit truly looks like. Many others raced for causes close to their hearts, including teachers from Warriner School who supported Young Minds — a perfect choice during Mental Health Awareness Month.

Organised by Team Cherwell Triathlon Club, the event was powered by over 50 volunteers — club members, friends, and family — who bring the Banbury Triathlon to life year after year. You are the heart of what makes this event so special.

Team Cherwell would like to extend a thank you to our sponsors — Kalas Sportsware and Legacy Leisure. Special thanks also to Midlands Ambulance Group for keeping everyone safe on the day.

We were also thrilled to welcome 15 athletes from Birmingham Running, Athletics & Triathlon Club, who summed up the spirit of the day perfectly:

“The Banbury Triathlon was a spectacular day out. Thanks again for hosting an excellent race and for the countless hours of prep that goes in.”

For more information about the event or to get involved, visit teamcherwell.com.

Banbury Triathlon Aero position on bike Photo: Nicola Sexton

Banbury Triathlon Rosie Weston presenting awards Photo: Caroline Chanides

Banbury Triathlon A chase between athletes Photo: Craig Tibbetts