Hülkenberg caps comeback as Renault clinch sixth spot

Renault hailed Nico Hülkenberg’s ‘amazing’ efforts in Abu Dhabi as they came from behind and beat Toro Rosso to sixth place in the F1 Constructors’ Championship.

Hülkenberg came sixth in the final race of the year in Abu Dhabi but Enstone team-mate Carlos Sainz failed finish.

It’s a milestone for the team and an achievement that goes beyond the on-track result Team boss Cyril Abiteboul

Managing director Cyril Abiteboul said: “Mission accomplished. We came here with one clear objective - and I’m so proud we got it.

“It’s a milestone for the team and an achievement that goes beyond the on-track result. It’s a motivation for everyone, for every team member and a fantastic reward that will count far more through the winter than any financial considerations.

“At the start of the year we set out to finish fifth, which was very ambitious, but ambition is good – you have to set high targets.

“This season we’ve not made it easy for ourselves and the last three weekends have been a microcosm of this roller-coaster of a year. Sixth was the revised goal and I’m so proud we got it.

“Nico has been amazing all year long. He’s shown that on so many occasions, it’s a great result for the team.”

Hülkenberg ends the season tenth in the championship, having picked up 43 of Renault’s 57 points. Sainz, meanwhile, scored six points in his four races, helping him to stay ahead of Hulkenberg and finish ninth.

Hülkenberg added: “It was a bit of a thriller! We managed to come out on top and it’s a very decent end to the season. Sixth position in the championship is good for us and will be a morale booster for the team over the winter.

“We had a good package over the second half of the season, but we have had some issues so it is great to finish on a positive result and go into the winter with our chins up.”