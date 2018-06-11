Hülkenberg and Sainz produce another double top ten finish

The Renault Sport F1 Team produced another double top ten finish in Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Nico Hülkenberg finished seventh, one place ahead of his Enstone team-mate Carlos Sainz.

The team equalled its best-ever points finish with the ten points scored at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve equalling their tally in last month’s Azerbaijan

Grand Prix. That consolidates fourth in the FIA Constructors’ Championship with 56 points, just one point shy of its entire season points tally in 2017.

Hülkenberg started from seventh two slots ahead of Sainz on the grid, holding his position while his Enstone team-mate improved by one place.

Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen finished 12th and 13th, respectively at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

While the result did not garner any points, it was impressive nonetheless for Grosjean, who started last in the 20-car field and climbed to as high as seventh at one stage.

Magnussen started 11th but lost a position on the start when Charles Leclerc successfully manoeuvred his Sauber past Magnussen’s Haas VF-18. Magnussen later came under threat from the Toro Rosso of Pierre Gasly, who eventually got by on lap nine, dropping him to 13th.

Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel won the race in convincing fashion over Mercedes AMG Petronas driver Valtteri Bottas.

The triumph also vaulted Vettel into the championship lead by a single point over team-mate Lewis Hamilton after the Brackley driver could only finish in fifth place.