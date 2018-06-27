Hülkenberg and Sainz get their third top ten finish

Renault Sport Formula Team claimed six points from the first French Grand Prix in ten years.

Carlos Sainz took eighth place and Enstone team-mate Nico Hülkenberg ninth in a thrilling and frenetic Pirelli Grand Prix de France at Paul Ricard on Sunday.

Renault Sport F1 team boss Cyril Abiteboul

Sainz was on course to secure an impressive sixth place at the team’s home race but ultimately finished in eighth after a technical issue in the closing laps. The result – the team’s third double-points finish in a row - means the grip on fourth place in the FIA Constructors’ Championship strengthens to 62 points, surpassing last season’s total points haul before the halfway mark of the year.

Hülkenberg said: “I’m happy to gain a few places and finish in the points. “We were a little on the back foot yesterday, so ninth was probably the best we could achieve.

“Overall, we’ve gained points so that’s not too bad at all.”

Sainz said: “It hurts a little bit to end the race like that. We were having such a good weekend from start to finish.

“These things happen in racing and it’s my first reliability issue of the year, so let’s move on and start preparing for Austria.”

Team boss Cyril Abiteboul said: “We had a decent finish with a bit of frustration. It was pretty much a perfect weekend from Carlos so I feel sorry for him and losing some well-deserved places due to the MGU-K failure.

“Nico did struggle more this weekend and was not able to deliver his customary strong finish, however we come away with a number of points on a track we knew would be challenging. We are still consolidating that fourth position and are now five points ahead of our entire 2017 points tally after only eight races.”