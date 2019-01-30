Hubert takes the next step and signs for BWT Arden

BWT Arden have signed Anthoine Hubert for the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship.

The Frenchman was announced as a Renault Sport Affiliated Driver at the start of the 2018 GP3 Series, where he went onto take two victories and a further nine podium finishes on his way to securing the last ever GP3 Series Championship with one race left to run.

He is a driver that I have followed closely over the last number of years and I believe he will bring some strong performance to the team BWT Arden team boss Garry Horner

Hubert will become a fully-fledged Renault Sport Academy Driver in 2019.

After gaining essential mileage in the Dallara F2-18 car at the post-season Abu Dhabi Test in December, Hubert joins the Banbury team with aims to maintain his strong form from his title winning GP3 season.

The announcement comes just days after the confirmation of a new technical partnership between BWT Arden and HWA RACELAB for the 2019 season, creating a strong baseline to start the pre-season testing, which kicks off at Jerez in late February.

BWT Arden team boss Garry Horner said: “We are extremely pleased with the news that Anthoine will join the team for his maiden FIA Formula 2 campaign.

“He is a driver that I have followed closely over the last number of years and I believe he will bring some strong performance to the team.”

Hubert said: “It’s really good to finalise my contract with BWT Arden.

“After winning GP3 last year I knew I had a big chance to get a good drive in Formula 2 in 2019, so thanks a lot to Renault Sport and my partners for their support throughout the winter.

“The experience and professionalism from Arden and HWA RACELAB will be a really good mix for me to learn from and progress.

“Now it’s time to focus and work hard to be ready for the start of the season.”