Hook in imperious form for Tadmarton

The third week of the season saw Tadmarton A complete a comfortable 7-3 win against Division 1 title rivals Millennium A. Barry Hook was in imperious form, completing 3 victories without dropping a game, including a win over last year’s top 12 tournament winner Jack Shardlow.

Hook was supported by 2 wins from Nolan, who also partnered him in their doubles victory. Jason Tustain scored a further point for Tadmarton. Shardlow fought back with 2 wins for Millennium, while Michael Harrison gained them their third point.

Bodicote B and Ratley B shared the points in a hard-fought encounter at Chasewell. Earl Sweeney saw all his matches go the full distance and although he came out on top in the first two, he could not repeat the feat against Kannan Nithi. A second win for Nithi, supported by 2 wins for Phil Blowey and a victory for new league player Iko Jacob took Bodicote to a 5-4 advantage before the deciding doubles. Earl Sweeney and Clive Irwin combined effectively to ensure that the doubles went to Ratley.

Bodicote A won 7-3 against a depleted Shipston A. Gary Jackson was undefeated, including a fine victory against Harrison Smith. Roald Myers chipped in with 2 points partnered Jackson in their doubles win. Sam Smith for the visitors scored a surprise victory against the higher-ranked Toby Dow. Ratley A emphasised the strength of their squad this season, with a 10-0 win against Bodicote C. Brian Hobill, Matt Rayner and Jeff Rigby scored the points, while Paul Rowan was unlucky to come away empty-handed after 2 losses that went to 5 games.

In Division 2, Shutford A impressed again, this time with a 9-1 win over Bodicote D. Andrew Sabin and Sean O’Keeffe, maintained their unbeaten records, while Nicholas Walker scored 2 points. Martin Bird gained a consolation win for the home team. Paul Waller and Michael Hawkins also maintained their unbeaten runs as Tadmarton B defeated Millennium C 7-3. Three wins from Jason Crocker were not enough for Bodicote F as they went down 6-4 away against Shipston B. Christopher Dickens and Adam Sherriff both scored 2 victories in the singles, while Dickens and Nicholas Morgan took a closely fought doubles.

Earlier in the week Adam Sherriff had another successful night, this time with 3 victories for Shipston C in Division 3. Despite having no third player, 2 wins from Mark Walton and success in the doubles saw them defeat Shutford B.