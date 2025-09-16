History made in Banbury with nine dart finish

By mark gilkes
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2025, 22:28 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2025, 07:24 BST
Perfection!placeholder image
Perfection!
History was made at Banbury's Danny's Bar where Milcombe born darts legend Mathew 'The Self Proclaimed Machine Gun' Kershaw, 38, achieved the holy grail of darts – a 9-dart leg – in front of a stunned and roaring crowd.

It was just another Tuesday league cash game. Pints were flowing, the jukebox was low, and the usual crowd of players had no idea they were about to witness perfection.

Most Popular

But at precisely 8:47 PM, with a laser focus and nerves of steel, TSPMG fired off 180, 180, and then—under unimaginable pressure—T20, T19, D12, sinking the final dart with a roar that shook the rafters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The place erupted. I’ve never heard anything like it,” said Martin another fine local dartist. “We had witnessed greatness.”

Kershaw, quietly retrieved his darts, had a gulp of beer and ordered himself a bag of pork scratchings to celebrate.

“I’ve dreamed of this since I was a 36 year old man,” Kershaw told the Banbury Guardian. "But to do it here, in front of my mates? That’s the dream come true.”

Kershaw's achievement marks the first known 9-darter in Banbury, and potentially Oxfordshire with league officials confirming this morning that he will be formally recognised at the end-of-season darts finals night.

From a quiet Tuesday to immortality in nine perfect darts—Kershaw reminded us all that greatness can strike us at any time.

Related topics:HistoryBanbury
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice