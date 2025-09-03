History being made at Blenheim Palace this year

Agria FEI Eventing European Championship hosted by Blenheim Palace this year

With just two weeks to go, the Agria Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials is shaping up to be one of the most exciting events this year.

The team lists are a ‘who’s who’ of eventing royalty, with Germany’s team featuring Grand Slam winner, triple Olympic gold medallist and triple European Champion Michael Jung and Arville FEI Eventing Nations Cup™ 2025 winners Calvin Böckmann and Libussa Lübekke. Great Britain will present Paris 2024 Olympic gold medallists Laura Collett MBE and Tom McEwen, as well as World Champion Yasmin Ingham, and renowned five-star riders Piggy March, Caroline Harris and Bubby Upton.

From further afield, Turkey will put forward a sole rider, as Kumru Say flies the flag for her country’s first ever appearance at this level of the sport, whilst Norway’s Yasmin Olsson-Payne will make her debut at senior European level riding the nine-year-old Cos Me Will.

Sweden has a strong selection for contention, looking to secure a podium position again after their team bronze at the Europeans in 2021. Christoffer Forsberg and Hippo’s Sapporo TSF, who were a part of the 2021 team, are joined by Frida Andersen who has two Olympics, two European Championships and a World Championships under her belt. Sofia Sjöborg, will bring Govalent for his first Championship, with Amanda Staam and Corpoubet AT – who were part of the Swedish team at the European Championship 2023 and Olympic reserves in Paris, rounding out the team.

Olympians are dotted throughout, with Nicholas Touzaint – former dual European Champion – making the French team following his team silver medal at Paris 2024, and Ireland’s selection consisting of Olympians Susie Berry and Sarah Ennis. Switzerland’s rider selection mirrors that of their Paris selection, with Robin Godel, Mélody Johner, Nadja Minder and Felix Vogg announced, but only Nadja Minder will ride the same horse she took, partnering up again with Toblerone.

It is not just the Agria FEI Eventing European Championship tackling Blenheim Palace this year, with the GFS Saddles 8 & 9 year old CCI4*-S class taking place alongside the Championship. The entries are rolling in, and is looking to be just as nail-biting. Gemma Stevens has a strong line-up for the class, bringing the current 7-year-old World Champion Chilli Morning IV, Millstreet CCI3*-L winner Cooley Park Muze and Chilli’s Jester. Izzy Taylor is also looking to be eyeing up a win, bringing the 2023 6-year-old World Champion Barrington Alice, and the 2024 Retraining of Racehorses Elite Eventing Award winner Bayaanaat.

Blenheim is preparing to host what promises to be a fiercely contested Championship. The blend of world-class titleholders and first-time competitors will make this year’s Agria FEI Eventing European Championship a weekend to remember.

To find out more, and book your tickets, visit bpiht.co.uk

For the full line-up for the Europeans, visit the FEI website.