Harper-Ellam takes runners-up spot

Ryan Harper-Ellam had to be content with the runners-up spot in the Radical SR1 Cup series.

The Brackley driver finished second behind championship winner James Pinkerton who held a commanding 43-point lead going into the final double-header of the year at Brands Hatch.

Harper-Ellam’s only realistic hopes of snatching the crown rested on him triumphing in both encounters and his rival hitting trouble. On that count, Harper-Ellam did all he could by controlling both outings but the consistency of Pinkerton ultimately won through as he maintained his 100 per cent podium record this year.

Harper-Ellam said: “It’s been an amazing year and to score another perfect weekend here is just brilliant.

“It’s obviously a shame to lose the overall championship, but I can’t grumble with eight race wins in my first year of Radical racing.

“Well done to James [Pinkerston], he’s raced brilliantly all year. We’ve raced hard and we’ve raced fair, what a brilliant season.”

Harper-Ellam secured pole position in the tricky damp qualifying session, before leading every lap of the opener. Harper-Ellam took a crushing win from the promoted Dean Warriner and Pinkerton.

The result meant Harper-Ellam closed the points gap to Pinkerton to 30 with 41 still on offer.

In the deciding race, Harper-Ellam’s second-fastest time kept him on pole with Shane Stoney alongside and Pinkerton right behind.

Pinkerton, well aware that just a top ten would make him champion, kept a watching brief in third. The order was threatened when both Julian Lay and Warriner tangled at McLaren, summoning the safety car.

But Harper-Ellam judged the restart to perfection and was untouchable on his way to an eighth win of the year, ahead of Stoney and Pinkerton.