Harper-Ellam takes double victory

The 2018 SR1 Cup title fight cranked up yet another notch at Cadwell Park over the weekend.

Double victory for Ryan Harper-Ellam at the Lincolnshire circuit saw championship leader James Pinkerton’s advantage slashed to 14 points with just two rounds remaining.

The battle is making the championship much closer and it’s putting on some great racing Ryan Harper-Ellam

There’s been nothing to choose between the two this season, each sharing the spoils so far. The Brackley driver held the upper hand against circuit debutant Pinkerton and planned to take full advantage.

Harper-Ellam got his Cadwell campaign off to a flying start by maintaining his 100 per cent SR1 Cup pole-winning record, turning that into an emphatic fourth win of the season.

With Pinkerton once again nailing the start in race two, the top duo ran millimetres apart down the pit straight and in to Coppice before Harper-Ellam moved ahead.

Pinkerton posted one more purple lap on the penultimate tour and tried to draw alongside heading towards the line but Harper-Ellam hung on by 0.233 seconds.

Harper-Ellam said: “Race one was good fun, I love it here, I always have. The circuit suits me and the SR1 is awesome round here, it moves around just enough for it to be so much fun with enough grip and power to be really quick through the fast stuff.

“I knew James was a bit more hungry in race two, as he knew what I was going to pull out of the bag, so the first corner was a lot tighter. There was just enough room for both of us, and the rest of it was just back and forth.

“He got a bit unlucky with traffic and then I came up to some traffic and was basically at a standstill and he caught me, so I’m relieved to win.

“The battle is making the championship much closer and it’s putting on some great racing. I’d never say no to it being a little easier but it’s fun so I can’t complain.”