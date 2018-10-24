Hamilton will have to wait another week for title

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton has another chance to wrap the title up this weekend in Sunday’s Mexico Grand Prix.

The Mercedes AMG Petronas driver was only third in Sunday’s US Grand Prix but still extended his lead over nearest rival Sebastian Vettel. But he will surely wrap it up in this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

We mustn’t drop the ball, we’ve seen this in the past with other teams Team boss Toto Wolff

Ferrari and Red Bull proved to be incredibly strong in Austin and team boss Toto Wolff said: “This has been the most difficult season so far. You could see, some races were going in our favour and then Ferrari was again very strong.

“Then, we had a good run and now Ferrari had a really good weekend.

“In the drivers’ championship we are in a solid position. We mustn’t drop the ball, we’ve seen this in the past with other teams.

“With the constructors’ championship that is very important for the team. Nothing is done yet. There are 129 points to be scored to the 66 lead that we have.

“Of course, that is also a good buffer but no reason to think that we have the trophy in our hands because you can see we don’t have it in our hands.”

Hamilton added: “I hadn’t had a single thought about the championship this weekend. There were a lot of questions about it but I was just here to win.

“My sole goal is to win those four races, that is what my mind was set on. Naturally, if you do that, then maybe you can win the championship.”