Hamilton-Smith and Olsen enjoy success in Hungary

It was a weekend of mixed fortunes for the RAW Motorsports duo’s of Louis Hamilton-Smith and Theodor Olsen, and Jeremy Ferguson and Andrew Ferguson.

Hamilton-Smith and Olsen took victory in the last of three races of the Radical European Masters at the Hungaroring,

Morten Dons had the race one lead from the opening lap with Hamilton-Smith soon on the hunt to wrest second from Marc Crader on the damp track, while Andrew Ferguson took the first stint in their car and was struggling from the off.

Hamilton-Smith’s pursuit paid off on lap four, retaining second until the stop to handover to Olsen. Having rejoined third, Olsen soon lost out to the charging Alex Mortimer and continued to run in fourth until his rival pitted on the last lap, handing back the final podium place.

In the second race, Olsen stuck with Manhal Allos from the start before snatching second on lap 11. But he continued to lose time to Stuart Moseley’s car and was over a minute down in second when he made his compulsory stop.

Hamilton-Smith had only been back out for a lap when he was forced to retire after a spin while the Ferguson duo finally finished third.

In race three, Jeremy Ferguson and Hamilton-Smith were first and second. Hamilton-Smith pitted first with Ferguson staying out for another three laps, before making his stop. Olsen was back out in the lead car and continued to increase his advantage, as the pursuers began to home in on Andrew Ferguson.

On lap 23 both Moseley and Dons got by but Olsen had built a substantial lead and even Moseley’s pace couldn’t make a lot of difference on the outcome with the Ferguson duo finally settling in fourth.