Hamilton is now complete package says proud Wolff

Toto Wolff says newly-crowned FIA F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton is now the complete package.

Hamilton duly wrapped the title up in Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix.

This is the best Lewis Hamilton that I have seen in the last six years Team boss Toto Wolff

The Mercedes AMG Petronas driver finished fourth behind winner Max Verstappen, who scored his second straight win over Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel. Hamilton’s Brackley team-mate Valtteri Bottas finished fifth.

Hamilton is now tied for second in all-time championships with the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio. Only Michael Schumacher, with seven championships, has more.

It is Hamilton’s second straight championship, with last year’s crown also being clinched in Mexico City.

Wolff said: “This is the best Lewis Hamilton that I have seen in the last six years. He has driven better and he has been better out of the car, he was very complete.

“We had times where the car was good enough to win and then there were times where the car was not good enough to win and he was very stable.

“His race craft is great. That was always one of his strengths, but this year it was definitely one of the key factors.

“I think it is an ability to combine talent with hard work, intellect and emotional intelligence.

“All great champions have all four of these abilities. If one is missing, you can still be a successful racing driver but you are never going to achieve this greatness.

“One of his great character traits is that Lewis always concentrates on today. I think he has strong values that his life has taught him, and he sticks to those values even on difficult days.”

Hamilton said: “Right now, it just doesn’t feel real. I feel like I’m going to wake up in a matter of moments.

“It’s been such a difficult year and such a great battle but a lot of work. I really worked hard to make sure I’ve had the right energy, the right balance in my life and this year, working on all these different aspects to enable myself to perform better.

“I think I had a great year last year and I was thinking to myself, ‘how can I raise the bar, how can I squeeze some more out of myself?’

“Honestly, you never know what the formula is, and there is no secret formula, but somehow I managed to find that balance and that flow and I’ve had some of my best races of my career and I think that’s ultimately why I’m sitting here.”