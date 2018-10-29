Hamilton draws level with Fangio after sealing fifth title

Lewis Hamilton duly clinched the FIA F1 World Drivers’ Championship on Sunday.

The Mercedes AMG Petronas driver finished fourth in Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen scored his second straight win over Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel. The win was the fifth of Verstappen’s Formula One career and his second this season.

Hamilton is now tied for second in all-time championships with the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio. Only Michael Schumacher, with seven championships, has more.

It is Hamilton’s second straight championship, with last year’s crown also being clinched in Mexico City. It marks the fifth time the title has been earned in Mexico.

Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean wrapped up a difficult race by finishing 15th and 16th, respectively, in the 71-lap contest.

Nico Hülkenberg came sixth for the Renault Sport F1 Team.

Enstone team-mate Carlos Sainz was classified 19th after he failed to finish.

Haas maintain fifth place in the FIA Constructors’ Championship despite the result.

Nineteen rounds into the 21-race Formula One schedule, the Banbury squad trails fourth-place Renault by 30 points and holds a 22-point advantage over sixth-place McLaren.