Grosjean and Magnussen race to double-points finish in Austria

Haas F1 Team earned a double-points finish in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen finised fourth and fifth respectively at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

Grosjean’s fourth-place drive is the best finish for the Banbury team in its three-year tenure and, with Magnussen securing fifth, it marked the best collective result for the squad in its milestone 50th race. It was also the team’s first double-points result of the season and its third in its history, the previous one coming in October’s Japanese Grand Prix.

The haul of 22 points bumped Haas up to fifth in the constructors’ standings to leapfrog Force India and McLaren. Haas now has 49 points and is 13 points behind fourth-place Renault with a five-point margin over sixth-place McLaren, a seven-point gap to seventh-place Force India and a 30-point advantage over Toro Rosso.

With 12 races still remaining, Haas has already surpassed its point tally from last season where it scored 47 points, 18 more than the total earned in its debut in 2016.

The genesis of Sunday’s excellent finish came from a strong qualifying effort the previous day. Grosjean qualified sixth but was able to start fifth after third-place qualifier Sebastian Vettel was served a five-place grid penalty while Magnussen qualified a solid eighth.

While Haas F1 Team earned constructors’ points at the Red Bull Ring, each driver earned points toward their championship. Magnussen is an impressive seventh with 37 points and Grosjean is 15th with 12 points.

Max Verstappen won the race from Scuderia Ferrari’s Kimi Räikkönen while Lewis Hamilton was forced to retire eight laps from the finish. Mercedes AMG Petronas team-mate Valtteri Bottas also had to retire to complete a miserable day for the Brackley outfit.

Carlos Sainz came 12th for the Renault Sport F1 Team but Enstone team-mate Nico Hülkenberg had to retire.