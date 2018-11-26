Grosjean and Magnussen earn another double top-ten finish

Haas F1 Team closed the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship with its fifth double-points result of the year to finish fifth in the FIA F1 Constructors’ Championship.

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen came ninth and tenth, respectively, in Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.

The Banbury team outpaced McLaren, Force India, Sauber, Toro Rosso and Williams. The 93 points earned in 2018 are nearly double that of last year’s campaign.

Magnussen wrapped the year a career-best ninth in the championship standings with 56 points. His previous best was 11th in his rookie year of 2014, when he scored 55 points. Grosjean finished 14th with 37 points.

Lewis Hamilton scored his 73rd career victory in Sunday’s race for Mercedes AMG Petronas.

It was the Brackley driver’s 11th win of the season and his fourth at Yas Marina Circuit. Hamilton beat Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel by 2.581 seconds.

Brackley team-mate Valtteri Bottas finished fifth.

Carlos Sainz finished seventh for the Renault Sport F1 Team.

But on the first lap, Sainz’s Enstone team-mate Nico Hülkenberg was sent off the track and out of the race, which brought out the safety car.