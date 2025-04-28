Gorman takes top prizes at Banbury and District Table Tennis League's Finals' Night

Tony Gorman receives the men's singles trophy

The 2024-25 season in the Banbury and District Table Tennis League came to a close this week.

On the Thursday, Bloxham C (represented by Lewis Genney, Dawn Jackson and Richard Anstis) defeated Shipston C to take the Robin Aston Handicap Trophy.

The following day saw the annual finals night, held at Mollington Village Hall

First up were the Advertiser Cup men’s singles semi-finals. The first saw a big-hitting match between Tony Gorman and Top 12 winner Barry Hook. The first two sets were shared 11-8 apiece. Hook took the third in deuce, and had a match point in the 4th set, but Gorman clung on to take the game to a decider. Hook had an early lead, but Gorman eventually came through 11-9. On the other table their Tadmarton teammate, Simon Nolan eased through in straight sets against Toby Dow.

In the final Gorman came out of the blocks and raced to a two-set lead, by taking both 11-4. Nolan became more aggressive and looked to have the momentum when he quickly levelled the tie with 11-4, 11-2 sets. Gorman however changed his game in the decider, keeping things tight, whilst ensuring any chance to step in for a fast winner was taken. Once in the lead he never looked back and took the final set 11-6.

In the veteran’s men’s singles final Tony Gorman was again in action, this time against Jason Tustain. Tustain won the first and held a big lead in the second set, but Gorman went through the gears to overcome the deficit and take the title with a 3-1 win.

Wally Warburton’s long unbeaten run in the super veterans, (over 60), event was ended by Paul Rowan. As expected, this was a close and tactical affair. With the first four sets shared, Rowan secured the title for the first time by capitalising on an early lead in the final set, taking it 11-7.

At the other end of the age scale, Nicholas Walker and Harry Hunt also went the full distance in the junior singles. Walker used all of his additional experience to take his maiden singles title 11-9 in the final set. The high-quality match was a credit to both player as well as their clubs and coaches. Hunt gained a consolation for the defeat, being named the league’s most improved player and receiving the Ray Bibby trophy.

The final match of the night saw Nolan and Tustain team up to retain the men’s doubles title in straight sets win over the new pairing of Hook and Ethan Morgan.