Middleton Cheney golfer wins first Trilby Tour event

Middleton Cheney's Gail Hill and her caddy Marion Birch

Held at The Springs golf resort in Wallingford, highlights of the tournament will soon be shown on television, to viewers on Sky golf.

“It is the first time women have been allowed to enter and I was 16th overall from 106 players but the first lady,” said Gail, who plays at Cherwell Edge near Banbury.

Her winning score was 35 Stableford points.

Gail will now play in the fully televised national final in Scotland in September at Dundonald.

Her achievement is made all the more remarkable as she is a relative newcomer to the game.

"I only started playing two years ago when I took early retirement and now love the game and play off a handicap of 18.1,” she said.