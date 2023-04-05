Banbury Chamber of Commerce invites teams to join its annual golf competition

The Banbury and District Chamber of Commerce is inviting keen golfers to join its annual competition next week.

The group's annual Texas Scramble Golf Day is the perfect event for people of all experience levels that enjoy a game of golf but perhaps don’t have a perfect par.

The Golf Day will start at Cherwell Edge Golf Course on Tuesday, April 18, with a breakfast bap and informal networking, providing an opportunity for players to get to know their rivals before setting off on the 18-hole course.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prizes will be given for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd teams, and there is also an added charity hole, which is £5 per person to play.

The Banbury and District Chambers of Commerce is inviting keen golfers to join their annual competition.

The day will culminate with lunch, a presentation for the winners of the Wellers Cup and the Wooden Spoon, as well as an opportunity for further business networking.

Advertisement

Advertisement