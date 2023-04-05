Banbury Chamber of Commerce invites teams to join its annual golf competition

The group's annual Texas Scramble Golf Day is the perfect event for people of all experience levels that enjoy a game of golf but perhaps don’t have a perfect par.
The Golf Day will start at Cherwell Edge Golf Course on Tuesday, April 18, with a breakfast bap and informal networking, providing an opportunity for players to get to know their rivals before setting off on the 18-hole course.
Prizes will be given for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd teams, and there is also an added charity hole, which is £5 per person to play.
The day will culminate with lunch, a presentation for the winners of the Wellers Cup and the Wooden Spoon, as well as an opportunity for further business networking.
Individuals are welcome to join, but spaces are limited to 13 teams. To enter the competition, visit:https://banburychamberofcommerce.zohosites.eu/golf-day