Goldsmith just misses out on victory in thrilling final

Max Goldsmith had to settle for second after a huge battle with Joshua Sherriff in the TKM Extreme final at Shenington.

The Banbury driver started well in Sunday’s final, leading from the start until Sherriff took over.

Goldsmith retaliated, putting Sherriff down to fourth but soon his rival was on his bumper and sliced underneath at the first hairpin. Sherriff led into the last lap, defending and allowing Over Norton’s Joseph Reeves-Smith and Nathan Durnford to close up, Goldsmith missed out on the win by just 0.02 seconds.

The club played host to the last round of the 210 Challenge for the classic Villiers gearbox class where Brailes driver Dan Bury was soon up to third behind dominant leader Lee Plain, and Tom White.

But Rob Perkins crept up and passed Bury and by the end of the race Wayne Cox surpassed both, leaving Bury fifth. Tony Bury finished a creditable seventh.

The club had 180 competitors, with Honda Cadet the largest class in which Ethan Symonds was soon delegated from first to third in favour of Archie Walker and Sonny Smith.

Mid-way, Smith arrowed past Walker to win despite renewed pressure from Symonds, while Mitchell Gibbons took Walker on the last lap. Banbury’s Jack Stewart was 20th.

Although MiniX was the smallest class it was hotly contested between Lucas Ellingham, Louis Horsley and Marcus Luzio, finishing in that order after many position changes.

Luzio was penalised ten seconds for front fairing ineligibility promoting Jack Cox.

Zak Oates threw off a strong challenge from Spencer Stevenson to win Junior TKM, even losing the lead at one point.

On the last lap Ben Watson closed on the leaders to take Stevenson who then lost another place to Dale Whitaker.

Brandon Carr stormed into the IAME Cadet lead nudging Maximus Hall aside.

Multiple lead exchanges between the pair led to them both running wide and allowing Nathaniel Tye through for the win. Hall salvaged second but Carr fell to fourth behind Macaulay Bishop while Banbury’s Alfie Briggs was a disappointed 14th.

Charlie Cole spent all but a short time in the lead of the Junior X30 final.

Sam Heading stormed up from a grid seven start to challenge, taking over briefly and finishing only 0.05 seconds behind. Tom Nippers in third headed Daryl Taylor and Rufus Hunt while Clive Carpenter dived past Richard Lloyd to win.

Luke Bourne completed the podium, the leaders all being on Rotax. Banbury’s Danish expat Frederik Poulsen came seventh.

In the Senior X30 final, Louie Short and Nathan Herbert spent the final swapping the lead, until Jensen Fennymore split them, Short winning.